Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 68-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested two children when he let each one of them sit in his lap and drive his pickup.More >>
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 68-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested two children when he let each one of them sit in his lap and drive his pickup.More >>
A 38-year-old Nacogdoches woman accepted a plea bargain deal of 10 years of deferred adjudication Friday morning in connection to a consensual relationship she had with an underage boy back in November of 2000.More >>
A 38-year-old Nacogdoches woman accepted a plea bargain deal of 10 years of deferred adjudication Friday morning in connection to a consensual relationship she had with an underage boy back in November of 2000.More >>
A 28-year-old Lufkin man pleaded guilty without a deal in connection to a March 2016 incident in which he shot at his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.More >>
A 28-year-old Lufkin man pleaded guilty without a deal in connection to a March 2016 incident in which he shot at his girlfriend’s former boyfriend.More >>
Foul play is "strongly suspected" in the death of a 73-year-old man who was found dead outside his Rivercrest residence Friday morning, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Foul play is "strongly suspected" in the death of a 73-year-old man who was found dead outside his Rivercrest residence Friday morning, according to the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder has announced the hiring of Mike Boynton as the 20th head coach in Cowboy basketball history.More >>
Oklahoma State athletic director Mike Holder has announced the hiring of Mike Boynton as the 20th head coach in Cowboy basketball history.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.More >>
A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.More >>
A Lufkin man was arrested Thursday night and charged in connection with a shooting death at an apartment complex.More >>
A 25-year-old Nacogdoches man accepted a plea bargain deal of 15 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance.More >>
A 25-year-old Nacogdoches man accepted a plea bargain deal of 15 years in prison for possession of a controlled substance.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
The WWE wrestler Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is preparing to run for the office of mayor in Knox County, TN.More >>
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.More >>
Two people are dead and four remain hospitalized after an overnight wreck in Titus County that involved a school bus and two other vehicles.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
The food was shipped to retail location nationwide and include brands such as Spring River Farms, Sav A Lot, Great Value, Double D Foods, TenderBird, Chickentopia and Smart Foods4Schools.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
When a scam caller claiming to be an IRS agent unknowingly called a police officer and tried to scam him, hilarity ensued.More >>
A 22-year-old Beaumont man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a passenger car and a pickup that occurred near the intersection of FM 2799 and FM 1747 in Jasper County Thursday night. Two people were injured in the wreck as well.More >>
A 22-year-old Beaumont man died in a two-vehicle wreck involving a passenger car and a pickup that occurred near the intersection of FM 2799 and FM 1747 in Jasper County Thursday night. Two people were injured in the wreck as well.More >>
Subway, Bodacious BBQ, Tako Time, and Daddy's DonutsMore >>
Subway, Bodacious BBQ, Tako Time, and Daddy's DonutsMore >>
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.More >>
Police say they found four people dead in a Sacramento home.More >>
Penny is a two year old Terrier mix that is looking for a new home and a second chance at love.More >>
Penny is a two year old Terrier mix that is looking for a new home and a second chance at love.More >>
National Love Your Pet DayMore >>
National Love Your Pet DayMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Trinity County heroin bustMore >>
SLIDESHOW: Trinity County heroin bustMore >>
Chris Kyle is a man many know as the deadliest sniper in U.S. history, an American hero.More >>
Chris Kyle is a man many know as the deadliest sniper in U.S. history, an American hero.More >>
It's time to break out the scary movies and cling to your family and friends in terror. Here's a list of some old favorites to get your started on your Halloween-related film binge.More >>
It's time to break out the scary movies and cling to your family and friends in terror. Here's a list of some old favorites to get your started on your Halloween-related film binge.More >>
Join us for these special series, only on KTRE 9 News!More >>
Join us for these special series, only on KTRE 9 News!More >>
East Texas Survivors share their stories, Wednesdays at 10 on KTRE 9 News.More >>
East Texas Survivors share their stories, Wednesdays at 10 on KTRE 9 News.More >>
Information you need to know when you dine out, Thursdays at 10 p.m.More >>
Information you need to know when you dine out, Thursdays at 10 p.m.More >>
Three brothers have been charged in a 2016 homicide case in Cherokee County.More >>
Three brothers have been charged in a 2016 homicide case in Cherokee County.More >>
Baylor University has hired Matt Rhule as new head football coach.More >>
Baylor University has hired Matt Rhule as new head football coach.More >>
Known as "Katrina Girl", LaShay Brown had an unforgettable night Saturday as her hero escorted her to a JROTC ball.More >>
Known as "Katrina Girl", LaShay Brown had an unforgettable night Saturday as her hero escorted her to a JROTC ball.More >>
Syrai Sanders, 6, said she now considers her friend, Logan Braatz, her Guardian Angel. She still has a long way to go but, if her condition Wednesday was any indication, she's going to get there with a big smile on her face.More >>
Syrai Sanders, 6, said she now considers her friend, Logan Braatz, her Guardian Angel. She still has a long way to go but, if her condition Wednesday was any indication, she's going to get there with a big smile on her face.More >>
Millions of you fell in love with the friendship shared by Auburn High School students Holman Head and Taylor Johnson. Taylor surprised her lifelong friend by asking him to "race to Homecoming" with her, dressed up as his favorite NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.More >>
Millions of you fell in love with the friendship shared by Auburn High School students Holman Head and Taylor Johnson. Taylor surprised her lifelong friend by asking him to "race to Homecoming" with her, dressed up as his favorite NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.More >>
A video of several Texas high school students gifting two new pairs of shoes to a special needs classmate has gone viral.More >>
A video of several Texas high school students gifting two new pairs of shoes to a special needs classmate has gone viral.More >>
One Perry County resident, Ceirsten Hahs, got her family's paintings back on Sunday, March 5 after they were swept up by a tornado and landed roughly 40 miles away in Illinois.More >>
One Perry County resident, Ceirsten Hahs, got her family's paintings back on Sunday, March 5 after they were swept up by a tornado and landed roughly 40 miles away in Illinois.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
It's your last chance to watch some great movies and shows before they leave Netflix.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
Having a drink each day may help protect a person's heart against disease, a large-scale study suggests.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
When people are diagnosed with cancer, it's easy to overlook the toll the disease also takes on their caregivers, say social workers who specialize in cancer care.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Bryan Cranston is a serious actor. His performance as Walter White on Breaking Bad is one of the greatest in TV history. He played President Lyndon Johnson on stage.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>
Make your refund work for you and your business by putting those dollars to good use.More >>