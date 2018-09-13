East Texas Now - Experience the news as it breaks

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas Now is an initiative from KLTV 7 and KTRE 9 that will help us connect with our viewers.
With East Texas Now, we're able to cover more news in more places, providing you with coverage 18 hours a day. East Texas Now gives viewers a chance to experience news as it breaks. But it's also an opportunity for us to engage with you through conversations on our social platforms as we're live.
What you can expect:
- breaking news
- a behind-the-scenes look at the newsgathering process
- live interviews
- stories from East Texas about the communities you live in
- an ongoing conversation between you and our anchors
East Texas Now airs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.