(KLTV/KTRE) - Whether it is Mardi Gras season or not, this recipe makes just about everyone want to celebrate! Delicious sausage, tender chicken, "holy trinity" vegetables, rice and tomatoes make for an amazing combination of flavors, all in one pot!
Chicken and sausage jambalaya by Mama Steph
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil 1 pound of chicken tenders, chopped into bite-sized pieces 12 ounce package or larger of precooked chicken-andouille sausage, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds 16 ounce bag of frozen chopped vegetable seasoning mix (peppers/onions/celery) or make your own with fresh produce 3 cups chicken broth 1 1/2 cups uncooked long grain rice 15 ounce can diced tomatoes 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere's cajun seasoning (or your own favorite cajun blend) 1 teaspoon dried thyme
Method:
Pour oil into a large Dutch oven or soup pot. Heat over medium, then add the chopped chicken and sliced sausage. Stir occasionally, until chicken is browned on both sides. Add the vegetables, and cook until tender, 7-8 minutes.
Add tomatoes, broth, rice, seasoning and thyme, and stir well. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently, then turn heat down to a low simmer, and cook, covered, until rice is done, 15-20 minutes. Stir occasionally, and add a bit more broth if needed to keep rice from scorching on bottom of pan. Enjoy!