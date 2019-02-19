Crawfish gratin by Pearl’s Kitchen

(KLTV/KTRE) - Hannah Parker, chef and owner of Pearl’s Kitchen in Mount Pleasant, shares a delicious way to enjoy crawfish during the season when they’re most plentiful and tasty.
Crawfish Gratin
12 tablespoons Butter, divided
1 Yellow Onion, diced
1 Green Bell Pepper, diced
1 1/2 C Celery, diced
4 Garlic Cloves, minced
2 LB Crawfish Tails
3/4 C Flour
2 1/2 C Milk
2 C Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1/2 C Parsley, chopped 2 T Cajun Seasoning As Needed
Salt & Pepper
1 C Cheddar Cheese, shredded
1 C Bread Crumbs
Preheat oven to 415* F 1. Melt 5 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until tender, followed by bell pepper, celery, and garlic. Toss with crawfish tails and cook for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
2. Separately, melt remaining 7 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth, followed by milk. Cook until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add cheese, parsley, and seasonings and whisk until smooth.
3. Combine the milk mixture with the crawfish mixture. Pour into a greased dish. 4. In a separate bowl, toss the bread crumbs and the cheddar cheese. Sprinkle this mixture over the crawfish mixture.
4. Bake the gratin for 20 - 25 minutes, or until browned and bubbly.