(KLTV/KTRE) - Springtime inspires lighter, cooler meals and desserts, especially those which feature fresh produce, like lemons and berries.
This recipe for my blueberry-lemonade pie is a refreshing treat that is simple as...well, pie...to make!
Frozen blueberry-lemonade pie by Mama Steph
8 ounces frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed 8 ounces whipped cream or non-dairy whipped topping 14 ounce can condensed milk about a cup fresh blueberries Zest from one small lemon
Method:
In a mixing bowl, combine the lemonade, whipped cream, and condensed milk. Whisk together until completely smooth. Pour into a graham cracker pie shell. Smooth with a spatula, then sprinkle generously with the berries. Press them gently into the pie just a bit. They do not have to be submerged.
Finish by sprinkling with the lemon zest. Stick in the freezer to harden.
Before serving, if it has frozen completely, remove for several minutes to allow to soften just a bit for easier cutting.
Enjoy!