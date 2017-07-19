Ore City Rebels

July 19, 2014 at 11:21 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 2:40 PM

Head Coach: Tracy Blankenship

District: 7-3A Division II

School Colors: Black, Gold

Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683

Returning starters: Three on offense, eight on defense

2016 record: 9-2 2A DI bi-district finalist/4-1 district

Players to watch: (stats from 2016)

  • RB Garrett Young
  • QB Tanner Organ (263 passing, 4 TDs)
  • LB Aaron Nigreville (102 tackles)
  • LB Keyshawn Kyle (49 tackles)
  • DL Jose Lopez (59 tackles, sack)

Notes: RB Young, injured most of last season, and QB Organ will help keep the offense moving as the defense turns things around defensively.