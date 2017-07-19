Ore City Rebels

Head Coach: Tracy Blankenship
District: 7-3A Division II
School Colors: Black, Gold
Stadium Address: 100 Rebel Rd, Ore City, TX 75683
Returning starters: Three on offense, eight on defense
2016 record: 9-2 2A DI bi-district finalist/4-1 district
Players to watch: (stats from 2016)
- RB Garrett Young
- QB Tanner Organ (263 passing, 4 TDs)
- LB Aaron Nigreville (102 tackles)
- LB Keyshawn Kyle (49 tackles)
- DL Jose Lopez (59 tackles, sack)
Notes: RB Young, injured most of last season, and QB Organ will help keep the offense moving as the defense turns things around defensively.