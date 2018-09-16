Big Red Box

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Looking for something you saw on-air? Find all the information below.
Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike: The Irreverent Warriors silkies hikes are a series of events across the nation designed to PREVENT veteran suicide by bringing veterans together using humor and camaraderie to heal the mental wounds of war through therapeutic events and entertainment. Click here for more information.
Fundraiser for injured firefighter: The ‘Oh Whata Night’ fundraiser to benefit an officer injured in a flash fire will be held at the Whataburger located in Henderson on Sept. 18. Click here for more information.
Project Daffodil: Project Daffodil is an annual daffodil bulb sale hosted by Keep Tyler Beautiful since 2006 in hopes to beautify the community by promoting the planting of daffodil bulbs. Click here for more information.
Lufkin officer runs for cause: A retired Lufkin police officer is training to run the Gillette Stadium Marathon. If you would like to help Hamel with his fundraiser, click here.
Texas Ramps Project: A non-profit organization known as the Texas Ramp Project is continuing to help handicapped individuals in the Tyler area. Click here for more information.
