Power of Prayer: Evelyn Husband-Thompson

"I remember one night just praying and looking up at the stars and just asking the Lord to help me. I just felt so lost and so broken over Rick's death and the Lord assured me in a way that I never had happened before. He says, 'Evelyn I am with you right now and I am with Rick right now. Nothing has changed. Rick has changed locations. He's here with me in heaven. But we're all three still together. I'm still with him. I'm still with you.'"