Power of Prayer: The Pines Catholic Camp

"We want the kids to have a moment of one or look up at the big trees or the sky or whatever and their gene creation and saying, 'There's a God who created that and a God that created me,'" Egan said.



Lauren Schubilske just graduated from Franciscan University in Pennsylvania and is serving as a counselor.



"I was like, 'what the heck why not go to Texas and try a summer camp. Do some missionary stuff, just over the summer because I'm a theology major.' So I could put my schooling to good use."



Schubilske says this has been a learning experience outside the classroom.



"It's so different from any experience that I've had because they truly will the good of every other person that's here and just seeing them interact with one another and being jokey but also loving towards one another."



Counselor Steven Chabarria, who grew up in Whitehouse, is currently studying at Holy Trinity Seminary to become a priest.



"I've deepened my prayer life. My relationship to god has gotten a lot closer just by seeing these beautiful souls and seeing them and getting to know them and being able to to love them as a brother and as a mentor."



Most of the counselors and staff members are involved in college campus ministry or work in youth ministry. Others, like Ann Plat, are former campers. From the counselors to those serving food in the dining hall, every role has a direct impact on the students' experience.