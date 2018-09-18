Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 9-18-18

By Katie Vossler | September 18, 2018 at 12:00 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 2:36 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...

Partly Cloudy skies and very warm temperatures this afternoon. A few scattered showers and/or thundershowers will be possible. Fair skies are likely overnight tonight with warm temperatures continuing.

On Wednesday, the chances for PM showers and/or thundershowers will be a bit higher, 30%, but temperatures should remain pretty much as what we have seen today. Thursday, fewer showers and/or thundershowers will be possible before increasing on Friday and continuing through the upcoming weekend. Chances are 40% on Friday and Sunday, near 50% on Saturday. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected as well.

Fall officially begins on Saturday!!!.

Copyright 2018 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.