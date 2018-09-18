Affidavit: Man arrested in connection to Diboll drive-by shooting

DIBOLL, TX (KTRE) -A man is in the Angelina County Jail after being arrested for a shooting that happened in August.
23-year old Kendrick Louis Wiltz is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
According to an affidavit, on August 5, Diboll Police responded to the intersection of Maynard and Booker in reference to a gunshot victim.
When they arrived, they were flagged down by a man who said his friend had been shot and took them to where he was.
The affidavit said another individual at the scene was asked by police if he knew who shot his friend and the description of the vehicle the suspects were in to which he responded he did not know.
The victim and the other two individuals were walking west on Maynard when they said a vehicle approached them from behind and someone in the passenger seat opened fire on them.
While interviewing the individuals with the victim, one of them was able to remember seeing the suspect vehicle and the person in the passenger seat at Big’s Convenience Store on Temple Boulevard just prior to the incident.
According to the affidavit, the witness said the suspect in the passenger seat lived on Avalon and had dread locks and green eyes and was originally from Louisiana.
Officers knew the man described to be Kendrick Wiltz.
The victim, Gregorio Handy was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center where extensive surgery had to be performed on him and he was in critical condition.
Wiltz was booked into the Angelina County Jail on Monday, September 17.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.