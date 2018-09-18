Here is your First Alert Forecast

Warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy, hot and humid this afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s again with only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thundershower this afternoon.
Much the same for tomorrow and Thursday with partly cloudy skies and slight chances for an afternoon shower or thundershower to pop up. A weak cold front approaches East Texas by late week, increasing rain chances for Friday and into the weekend.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely Friday afternoon and Saturday. With the rain and more cloud cover, temperatures will be cooler and closer to average. High temperatures this weekend will top out in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.