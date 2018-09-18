Houston County traffic stop results in 2 felony arrests, seizure of meth, Xanax

Jody Baker, 44, and Mary Karin Low, 32, both of Crockett, were booked into the Houston County Jail. Baker was charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor evading arrest, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Low was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of Class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and an active warrant for false report to a police officer.