Houston County traffic stop results in 2 felony arrests, seizure of meth, Xanax

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Houston County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people on felony drug charges Monday after a traffic stop search in Grapeland turned up methamphetamine and Xanax.
One suspect allegedly fled the scene and was caught a short time later.
Jody Baker, 44, and Mary Karin Low, 32, both of Crockett, were booked into the Houston County Jail. Baker was charged with first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanor evading arrest, and Class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Low was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, two counts of Class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and an active warrant for false report to a police officer.
Baker’s collective bond amount was set at $45,000, and Low’s collective bond amount was set at $36,500.
According to a press release, Deputy Matthew VanEgmond made a traffic stop in Grapeland at about 6 p.m. Monday.
When VanEgmond went to speak with Baker, the driver of the vehicle, Baker fled the scene, the press release stated. A chase ensued, and VanEgmond caught him a short time later. Low was arrested at the scene.
A witness said that he saw Baker attempt to hide a container on tire on a vehicle that was parked in his or her yard, the press release stated. The container allegedly contained methamphetamine and and several pills that were identified as Xanax.
“During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of a crystal-like substance was found inside the vehicle that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 400+ grams,” the press release stated.
