3-ingredient pumpkin ‘brownies’ by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - These low-fat treats are unusual….not the typical brownies, they’re very dense, quite moist, and have the flavor of fall, even without the oil and eggs! Just don’t expect them to be cake-like; they’re definitely unique in that regard.
3-ingredient Pumpkin “Brownies"
15-ounce can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)
1 box brownie mix
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
Optional: One cup cinnamon chips, white chocolate chips, butterscotch or maple-flavored chips.
Method:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x9-inch baking ban with aluminum foil, leaving some extra on each end for easy removal from the pan when brownies have cooled. Spray the foil with cooking spray.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine the pumpkin and the spice, whisking to combine. Add the brownie mix, and then fold in with a spatula until well-combined and smooth.
Spread the batter into the foil-lined baking pan, smoothing with spatula. If using the flavored chips, sprinkle them over the top of the brownie batter, smoothing gently with the spatula to press them into the batter slightly.
Bake for about 30 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool in pan, then remove by lifting out with foil and placing on cutting board. Cut with large serrated knife into squares. Enjoy these thick, fudge brownies with a cold glass of milk.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.