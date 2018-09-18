McDonald’s employees are striking over sexual harassment within the company

(CNN) - Workers at McDonald’s around the country are planning to strike Tuesday, sending a message that sexual harassment must end within the company.
This is the first time a walk-out like this has been organized since the #metoo movement started.
Employees in 10 cities are participating including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, New Orleans and San Francisco.
The National Women's Law Center says there has been many instances of sexual harassment in McDonalds.
The strike is aimed at bringing awareness to the idea that the fast food company isn't doing enough to prevent harassment at local restaurants.
