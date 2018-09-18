Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers offering reward for info on pastor wanted for sex abuse

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a pastor who is wanted by the sheriff’s office for continuous sexual assault of a child.
Crime Stoppers is seeking information on the whereabouts of Jose Uriel Rendon, 52.
“Rendon, who is a pastor in Nacogdoches County, used his position in the church to sexually assault a child,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin stated. “It is believed that during the years of 2004 and 2005, the suspect sexually abused the child numerous times.”
According to the bulletin, Rendon is known to have family in the Tyler and Dallas areas as well as Mexico.
“Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the first, most accurate tip called in or sent directly to Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest of this suspect,” the bulletin stated. “All information is confidential, and you never have to give your name. You may call Crime Stoppers at (936) 560-INFO (4636) or send us a secure tip on our website.”
Rendon is accused of sexually abusing the child more than 50 times.
After the child made an outcry, investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office gathered enough probable cause for an arrest warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child, which is a first-degree felony, last week.
Rendon was supposed to meet with investigators to discuss the allegations, but he failed to show up, according to the previous East Texas News story. Rendon has allegedly been gone from his residence since Sept. 11, and authorities believe that he is on the run.
According to a previous East Texas news story, Rendon is a pastor at Templo De Fe Church in Nacogdoches County.
