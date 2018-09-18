Shelby County officials searching for man accused of sex crime, failure to comply

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding the whereabouts of a man wanted on multiple felony charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 23-year old Luis Alberto Ruiz of Center is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with registration requirements, sexual assault of a child; and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

The Sheriff’s Office described Ruiz as a 5’8 Hispanic male and weighs approximately 178 pounds. He has black hair, hazel eyes and a small tattoo on his right thumb.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Investigator Chad Brown at (936) 598-5601.

