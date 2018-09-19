AC Roadrunners send 7 to All-Star baseball game

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -
The pros are winding down their season as the fall classic approaches but in college the baseball season is just getting started.
With classes back in session, Angelina College baseball coach Jeff Livin has his team preparing for a tough Region XIV baseball season by playing several fall ball games. For the veteran at the school it enables him to get a look at new players. Half of his team are freshman while the other half is sophomore so the fall season offers opportunities to al, players to get caught up to speed.
“I never feel confident in the fall,” Livin said. “I am always worried about it. You always have work to do. If you get complacent then you do not move forward. We are trying to get everyone up to speed. Fall ball is one thing but when Spring time comes the intensity goes up. We are trying to push them this year.”
The team should have some talent this season. It was announced that seven Angelina College Roadrunners will make appearances during this weekend’s Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Brenham. it will be the most ever for an AC team at the event.
According to a press release from Angelina College:
The baseball showcase features sophomore players from different NJCAA regions and will open on Friday.
Roadrunners making the trek include Sean Bergeron, Taylor Meaux, Tanner Sembera, Dylan Murphy, Dillon Nesbit, Lance Lusk and Jacob Mead.
Bergeron, from Crosby High School in Crosby, was a team leader both at the plate and on the mound in 2018. Bergeron hit .289 with five homers, 20 RBI and a .471 slugging percentage. As a pitcher, he posted an 8-4 record, striking out 69 batters in 66.1 innings pitched.
Meaux, from White Oak, hit .342 with 25 RBI, a .492 slugging percentage and a team-leading .494 on-base percentage. Meaux also stole 10 bases for the Roadrunners.
Murphy, a Lufkin product, batted .307 with 27 RBI and a .400 on-base percentage. Nesbit (Klein Collins High School in Spring), hit .400 with a .545 slugging percentage and 13 RBI.
Other AC pitchers joined Bergeron on the list. Sembera, a left-handed pitcher from Weimar, was effective out of the bullpen, posting a 3.38 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 16 innings pitched. Mead, from Cedar Ridge High School in Round Rock, went 4-2 and struck out 37 hitters in 41.2 innings pitched. Lusk, another Spring native, struck out 83 batters in 71.2 innings pitched.
The players will join the Region XIV squad. All games will be played at Blinn College in Brenham; the weekend’s schedule is as follows:
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.