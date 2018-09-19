Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 90s. It is hot and humid again with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy again tomorrow with another slight chance for isolated afternoon showers. Temperatures will once again reach the middle 90s Thursday afternoon. Clouds begin to increase on Friday with a better chance for scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. Thanks to the clouds and rain, temperatures will only reach the upper 80s Friday afternoon. Rain chances increase even more into the weekend with likely scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s this weekend with light east and southeast winds. Fairly good rain chances continue into early next week.