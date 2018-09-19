Alto players setting records on the way to 3-0 start

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Heading into the season, the big question in Alto was could the Yellowjackets get back to their winning ways after the team had a subpar 2017 that saw them go 6- 4? Through the first three weeks, the early answer would be yes. However, it is about to get tougher for the boys in black and gold, who are currently 3-0.
Under first-year head coach Ricky Meeks, the team has a different vibe.
“They are ready to play on Friday nights,” Meeks said. “That is the big thing. The buy in and effort."
The team ran past New Diana this past Friday with sophomore Vi’Dareous High setting a school record rushing for 420 yards on 41 carries.
“I didn’t know at the time, but It felt great. Tthen they told me I beat the record,” High said. “I didn’t know until yesterday in 6th period.”
The record previously belonged to Kennan Johnson who is now with the University of Tulsa.
"It was special because I am just a sophomore, and it was just a great experience,” High said.
All the praise from High and Meeks is going to his offensive line.
"It is a big deal to get it with the line because we don’t have size, but we still get after it,” High said.
“That speaks to our offensive line and how they get after it and how well they played,” Meeks said. “If it wasn’t for them, he wouldn’t be there. It was an offensive record. He just gets the stat line.”
On the horizon for the Yellowjackets is a tough test with Garrison, then Corrigan, followed by Carlilse, and Big Sandy.
"It presents a lot of challenges for us,” Meeks said. “We are fixing to find out where we are at in our progression.”
