KTRE First Alert Forecast

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be sweating it out these last few days of summer as we see daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the middle 70′s. Both our lows and highs will be running about six-to-ten degrees warmer than normal for the middle part of September.
A weakness in the atmosphere will keep a 30% chance of widely scattered downpours in the forecast on Thursday afternoon.
As we transition toward Friday and this upcoming weekend, a surge of deeper moisture is set to move in off the Gulf of Mexico, which will enhance our rain chances to 40% on Friday, 70% on Saturday, and 60% on Sunday.
The better rain odds and added cloud cover this weekend means daytime highs will not be as hot, as we go from the middle 90′s to the middle-to-upper 80′s.
Rain chances will stick around through the middle of next week, which means it would be a good idea to keep the umbrellas close by.
Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around one-to-two inches.
