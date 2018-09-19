DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It will remain hot and muggy, with daytime highs in the middle 90′s and overnight lows only dropping into the middle 70′s under a partly cloudy sky. Both our daytime highs and overnight lows will be running about eight-to-ten degrees above normal for this time of year.
A weakness in the atmosphere will keep a 30% chance of widely scattered downpours in the forecast the next several days, with the best chance to get on the receiving end of a shower being in the afternoon hours.
As we transition toward Friday and this upcoming weekend, a surge of deeper moisture is set to move in off the Gulf of Mexico, which will enhance our rain chances to 60% on Friday, 70% on Saturday, and 60% on Sunday.
The better rain odds mean daytime highs will not be as hot, as we go from the middle 90′s to the upper 80′s.
Even though the first day of fall arrives Saturday, it will still feel like summer as there are no signs of any significant cold fronts coming down the pike, at least not yet.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.