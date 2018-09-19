Nacogdoches students learn importance of agriculture

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A total of about 500 Nacogdoches County fourth graders have a better understanding of agriculture and the role it plays in their everyday lives. They attended Ag Day at the Nacogdoches County Exposition Center Tuesday.
A total of 10 organizations, schools, and individuals demonstrated their areas of expertise. The Nacogdoches County Farm Bureau had stations which provided lessons about livestock, conservation, and trades.
Texas Farm Bureau field representative Jodie Goff said, "It is our hope is that they walk away with a greater understanding of the importance of agriculture and that farmers and ranchers work really hard to provide them safe and affordable food."
The Nacogdoches County Farm Bureau has been sponsoring Ag Day for so long that no one can remember exactly how long. They estimate it’s been 25 to 30 years.
