NFL coach: East Texas school superintendent comments ‘ignorant and idiotic’

ONALASKA, TX (KTRE) -
A NFL coach addressed an East Texas school superintendent’s comments regarding black quarterbacks Wednesday, calling them “ignorant and idiotic.”
Houston Texans Coach Bill O' Brien’s remarks were in response to a comment left under a Houston Chronicle social media post made by Lynn Redden, superintendent of Onalaska Independent School District.
According to the Associated Press, Redden was referring to the last play of Sunday’s game, in which Deshaun Watson held the ball as time expired in the Texans' 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The comments did not sit well with O’Brien who has become vocal about the issue.
O’Brien called the comments “outdated, inaccurate, ignorant and idiotic,” according to the Associated Press.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Watson said “That’s on him, may peace be with him. I worry about me, so I’m not worried about what he has to say.”
