2A Powers San Augustine, Tenaha preparing for Week 4 showdown

TENAHA, TX (KTRE) - While the bigger schools have been grabbing the headlines, Tenaha and San Augustine have been hard at work as they prepare for each other this Friday night.
"We want the guys to treat it like any other game and not get worked up about it but it is San Augustine week and they are pumped up and ready." Tenaha Head Coach Greg Jenkins said. "The San Augustine fans will go at our fans year round, no matter what sport it is. Our fans will do the same but man we are all friends and we go watch each other play."
The last time these two teams, both in 2A and divided by 30 miles, played was October 4, 2013. The Tigers won a close game 21-15. The year before that, the Wolves won 38-35.
"When realignment happened we lost some games and they did to," San Augustine Marty Murr said. "I have been good friends with their superintendent for years so I called him up and said, 'Hey let's play a game.' That is how we got it. It is a big game for the community. Our kids know each other. They talk all the time. I hope it is packed. It should be a good East Texas game."
Both teams are coming off of very good seasons. In 2017, Tenaha lost by a touchdown at state. San Augustine lost a week earlier in the state semi-finals. They two would have never met up since they were in different 2A divisions last year, but this year they are in the same division and in neighboring districts so they could meet up in either the first round or possibly the regional final.
"It will see where we stand" Tenaha Senior Trenton Hass said. "I think we will give them a run for the money but we have to stop their running game."
The Wolves will hide no game plan. For them the standout player is Tiijay Thomas. In week 3 49-38 loss to Garrison, Thomas had six touchdowns and was all over the field.
"I told our kids that we had four really tough games to start the year with the fourth being the hardest and that is San Augustine," Jenkins said. "No disrespect to the other three teams we played but this might be the best team we will play all season and it is because of Coach Murr. He has that team ready and no doubt in my mind, I think you will see us play later in the year in the playoffs."
Both teams are trying to remain calm and pace themselves as they prepare for four long days until they take the field Friday night for a showdown in Tenaha.
"I just want to prove that we are good," Thomas said. " They are on twitter and snapchat talking but I am not about that. They think they are a better school than us but I think we have better people then them and we are wanting to prove it Friday night."
Kick off between the Tigers and Wolves will be Friday night at 7:30 pm in Tenaha.
