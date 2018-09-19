Pressed penny machines offers new way to make memories in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A souvenir to remember a trip to Nacogdoches soon won’t cost you a pretty penny -- you could use an ugly one if you really needed to.
The Nacogdoches Convention and Visitors Bureau on Wednesday approved a move to buy a pressed penny machine by which visitors would remember their trip to the city.
“Recently we went to Shreveport on a little family vacation, and we went to the aquarium and had a great time," said Ashley Morgan, marketing assistant with the Economic Development Corporation. “We saw the penny machine, and I really wanted one with the jellyfish, so we went there a couple of times until we got the jellyfish.... we got quite a few.”
Odds are, you’ve got a couple stashed away in a junk drawer or coin jar from a favorite childhood trip or family vacation.
If you’re unfamiliar with the process, penny machines often cost a couple of quarters and 1 penny. Depending on what type of machine, you typically get to choose which design you like most, and with the push of a button or turn of a crank, the penny you deposited it flattened and stamped with the design of your choice.
“It’s just a really kitschy, cute reminder of somewhere you went,” Morgan said, adding that the penny triggered a wave of nostalgia when she last saw it.
“When I saw the penny machine, I was like ‘want the jellyfish’ because I wanted to remember those jellyfish that I saw,” Morgan said.
The machine purchased by the Nacogdoches CVB will feature 4 designs, including the city’s official mascot Charlie Doches, the ‘Newest Dog in the Oldest Town in Texas.'
“He’s new, he’s going to be great for the kids... and they’ll be able to take him with them," Morgan said.
The board also provided renderings of the other 4 designs, which include 2 logos of the City of Nacogdoches, 1 of a bouquet of flowers which may also include a quote, and 1 of the logo of Stephen F, Austin State University.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.