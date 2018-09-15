Red Zone 2018: Week 3 Schedule

(KLTV/KTRE) - Want to know where your team is playing this week? Find the Week 3 schedule below.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
***Thursday Games***
Whitehouse vs. Melissa at Emory Rains High School
***Friday Games***
Class 6A
John Tyler vs Longview at Lobo Stadium - Red Zone Game of the Week
Tyler Lee vs Nacogdoches at Dragon Stadium
Class 5A
Linces Toluca UVM (Mexico) vs Lufkin at Abe Martin Stadium
Carthage vs Marshall at Maverick Stadium - delayed until 8 p.m.
Jacksonville vs Henderson at Lion Stadium
Terrell vs Sulphur Springs at Prim Stadium
Lindale vs Van at Van Stadium
Bullard vs Hallsville at Bobcat Stadium
Class 4A
Rusk vs Palestine at Wildcat Stadium
Center vs Gladewater a Murphy Stadium
Brook Hill vs Huntington at Red Devil Stadium
Jasper at Little Cypress, 7 p.m. at Bear Stadium
Cleveland vs Diboll at Lumberjack Stadium
Argyle vs Chapel Hill at Bulldog Stadium
Sunnydale vs Brownsboro at Bear Stadium
Pittsburg vs Tatum at Eagle Stadium
Gilmer vs Paris at Wildcat Stadium - Lightning delay until 7:50
Wills Point vs Mabank at Panther Stadium
Mt. Vernon vs Canton at Birdwell Stadium
Pleasant Grove vs Atlanta at Rabbit Stadium
White Oak vs Spring Hill at Panther Stadium
Class 3A
Troup vs Elkhart at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium
Westwood vs Eustace at Bulldog Stadium
Trinity vs Centerville at Centerville High School
Hardin-Jefferson vs Woodville at Eagle Stadium
Corrigan vs Kirbyville at Wildcat Stadium
West Sabine vs Hemphill at Hornet Stadium
Newton vs West Orange Stark at Hooks Stadium
Mineola vs Farmersville at Farmer Stadium - rain delay until approx. 8:30
West Rusk vs Harmony at Harmony Stadium
Elysian Fields vs Winona at Wildcat Stadium
Quitman vs Union Grove at Johnson Stadium
Timpson vs Big Sandy at Wildcat Stadium
Scurry-Rosser vs Grand Saline at Indian Stadium
Lone Oak vs Edgewood at I.T. James Memorial Stadium
Alba-Golden vs Honey Grove at Warrior Field
Frankston vs Ore City at Rebel Field
Daingerfield vs New Boston at Lion Stadium
Alto vs New Diana at Eagle Stadium
Como-Pickton vs Whitewright at Eagle Stadium
Grapeland vs Crockett at Driskell Stadium
Class 2A
Mt. Enterprise vs Cayuga at Scarborough Stadium
Normangee vs Lovelady at Lion Stadium
Burkeville vs Cushing at Whitaker Stadium
Hawkins vs Beckville at Beauchamp Stadium
Garrison vs San Augustine at Wolf Stadium
Harelton vs Sabine at James Bamburg Stadium
Dekalb vs Linden-Kildare at Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium
Tenaha vs Bishop TK Gorman at Gorman High School - rain delay until 8:30
Groveton vs Buffalo at Bison Stadium
Joaquin vs Shelbyville at Dragon Stadium
Hubbard vs Cross Roads at Rock Tower Stadium
Carlisle vs Overton at Roy Stadium
Class 1A
East Texas Christian at Chester at Aubrey Bradley Stadium
Avalon vs Union Hill at Bass Stadium
Private Schools
All Saints vs Trinity Christian at Trinity Christian
Grace vs Paris Episcopal at Paris Episcopal
***Saturday Games***
Leverett's Chapel vs Fannindale, 6:30 p.m. at Bishop Stadium
Fruitvale vs King’s Academy, 5 p.m. at King’s Academy