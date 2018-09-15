Red Zone 2018: Week 3 Schedule

Red Zone 2018: Week 3 Schedule
By Gary Bass | September 10, 2018 at 2:37 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 10:16 AM

(KLTV/KTRE) - Want to know where your team is playing this week? Find the Week 3 schedule below.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

***Thursday Games***

Whitehouse vs. Melissa at Emory Rains High School

***Friday Games***

Class 6A

John Tyler vs Longview at Lobo Stadium - Red Zone Game of the Week

Tyler Lee vs Nacogdoches at Dragon Stadium

Class 5A

Linces Toluca UVM (Mexico) vs Lufkin at Abe Martin Stadium

Carthage vs Marshall at Maverick Stadium - delayed until 8 p.m.

Jacksonville vs Henderson at Lion Stadium

Terrell vs Sulphur Springs at Prim Stadium

Lindale vs Van at Van Stadium

Bullard vs Hallsville at Bobcat Stadium

Class 4A

Rusk vs Palestine at Wildcat Stadium

Center vs Gladewater a Murphy Stadium

Brook Hill vs Huntington at Red Devil Stadium

Jasper at Little Cypress, 7 p.m. at Bear Stadium

Cleveland vs Diboll at Lumberjack Stadium

Argyle vs Chapel Hill at Bulldog Stadium

Sunnydale vs Brownsboro at Bear Stadium

Pittsburg vs Tatum at Eagle Stadium

Gilmer vs Paris at Wildcat Stadium - Lightning delay until 7:50

Wills Point vs Mabank at Panther Stadium

Mt. Vernon vs Canton at Birdwell Stadium

Pleasant Grove vs Atlanta at Rabbit Stadium

White Oak vs Spring Hill at Panther Stadium

Class 3A

Troup vs Elkhart at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium

Westwood vs Eustace at Bulldog Stadium

Trinity vs Centerville at Centerville High School

Hardin-Jefferson vs Woodville at Eagle Stadium

Corrigan vs Kirbyville at Wildcat Stadium

West Sabine vs Hemphill at Hornet Stadium

Newton vs West Orange Stark at Hooks Stadium

Mineola vs Farmersville at Farmer Stadium - rain delay until approx. 8:30

West Rusk vs Harmony at Harmony Stadium

Elysian Fields vs Winona at Wildcat Stadium

Quitman vs Union Grove at Johnson Stadium

Timpson vs Big Sandy at Wildcat Stadium

Scurry-Rosser vs Grand Saline at Indian Stadium

Lone Oak vs Edgewood at I.T. James Memorial Stadium

Alba-Golden vs Honey Grove at Warrior Field

Frankston vs Ore City at Rebel Field

Daingerfield vs New Boston at Lion Stadium

Alto vs New Diana at Eagle Stadium

Como-Pickton vs Whitewright at Eagle Stadium

Grapeland vs Crockett at Driskell Stadium

Class 2A

Mt. Enterprise vs Cayuga at Scarborough Stadium

Normangee vs Lovelady at Lion Stadium

Burkeville vs Cushing at Whitaker Stadium

Hawkins vs Beckville at Beauchamp Stadium

Garrison vs San Augustine at Wolf Stadium

Harelton vs Sabine at James Bamburg Stadium

Dekalb vs Linden-Kildare at Jack Hetherington Tiger Stadium

Tenaha vs Bishop TK Gorman at Gorman High School - rain delay until 8:30

Groveton vs Buffalo at Bison Stadium

Joaquin vs Shelbyville at Dragon Stadium

Hubbard vs Cross Roads at Rock Tower Stadium

Carlisle vs Overton at Roy Stadium

Class 1A

East Texas Christian at Chester at Aubrey Bradley Stadium

Avalon vs Union Hill at Bass Stadium

Private Schools

All Saints vs Trinity Christian at Trinity Christian

Grace vs Paris Episcopal at Paris Episcopal

***Saturday Games***

Leverett's Chapel vs Fannindale, 6:30 p.m. at Bishop Stadium

Fruitvale vs King’s Academy, 5 p.m. at King’s Academy