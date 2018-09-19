Wanted Shelby County sex offender arrested near Austin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Shelby County man wanted on multiple felony charges, including failure to register as a sex offender and sexual assault of a child, was arrested early Wednesday morning.
Luis Alberto Ruiz, 23, of Center was wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felony charges. According to the sheriff’s office, he was located in Georgetown, TX and arrested at about 3:42 a.m. by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office reported he was taken into custody without incident. They said his arrest was made possible thanks to the various tips made the community which led officers to his location.
In a statement on their website, the sheriff’s office said Ruiz will be transported to Shelby County. He faces various felony charges in Shelby County, including failure to register as a sex offender, failure to comply with registration requirements, sexual assault of a child and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.