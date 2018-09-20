Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly sunny skies become partly cloudy by afternoon. There’s still a slight chance for an isolated shower or two this afternoon, but chances are very slim. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 90s. Cloud cover increases for tomorrow with rain chances increasing through afternoon and evening. Temperatures tomorrow will only reach the upper 80s with likely scattered showers and thundershowers by afternoon. A weak cold front begins to push into the region by Saturday, increasing rain chances even more. Expect rain off and on through the day Saturday, with heavy rain possible at times. The chance for scattered showers and thundershowers will continue into Sunday as well. Temperatures will only reach the mid 80s this weekend. Likely rain chances continue into next week, so keep that umbrella handy!