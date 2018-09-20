BMX riders thrill Forest Festival guests

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The 34th annual Texas State Forest Festival is going extreme.
Nestled in the back of the fair grounds is a perfect BMX ramp and 11 foot half pipe for three professional riders to do all their sick tricks on. The riders are part of a group called Perfection on Wheels and they will be at the Forest Festival through Sunday afternoon.
The team is made up of riders that have been all over the world and on the biggest stages. Guest will be treated to a show similar to a X Games competition, an event these riders have actually been in and in the case of Morgan Wade; have won.
“When someone says X Games and then they see this they can relate to it," show host Sam Bowman said. “It is very similar and we have all the cool stuff just on one show instead of multiple events.”
The team travels all around the country most of the year, doing fairs like this one as well as professional sports half time shows and school assemblies.
“We want to just get the sport out there and watch it grow,” Bowman said. “We emphasize reaching for your dreams and also proper safety. You will never see us out there without helmets or pads. The sport is safer today then it has ever been with everything we use to make sure nothing serious happens. From new equipment to better bikes to foam pits to practice landing in."
The sport of BMX does have a threat of danger and injury. It is what attracts people that like to live on the edge.
“It is fun,” Tyler native and world champion BMX rider Morgan Wade said. “It’s like jumping out of an airplane. You get a nice adrenaline rush.”
Wade has set world records in Big Air events and has numerous X Game medals to his name including silver at this year’s Big Air competition in Minnesota. As much as he has won, he also knows the risk but said their is risk in everything.
“I could walk down the street and trip down the sidewalk and break my teeth out or I could try a cool trick and break my teeth out,” Wade said. “Accidents happen and a lot of people dwell on the danger. For every one crash I have done it a 1,000 times where it is fun. The fun outweighs the pain. I also did not just get here overnight. I have been doing this for over 20 years. I have perfected my craft and worked hard to get here.”
The group hopes to inspire the fans by the end of the show with flips and all kind of tricks that boggle the mind.
“We were all inspired when we were little and on bikes seeing someone else do this,” Bowman said. “When we see young kids we want them to get excited and continue to grow the sport.”
The Festival runs through Sunday at 5 pm at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.
