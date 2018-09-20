Body found in Jasper County IDed as man who went missing in 2015

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Jasper County justice of the peace confirmed that the human remains found just north of the Erin community in late 2017 have been positively identified as those of a man who had been missing since July of 2015.
Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Freddie Miller said Thursday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Jonathan Daniel Smith, 37. He said they got the results back on Monday.
A hunter found Smith’s remains on County Road 350 on Dec. 5, 2017. A few days later, authorities found a duffel bag about a quarter mile from where the remains were found.
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said the duffel bag had Smith’s name on it in several places, and it contained numerous personal items, including a Bible with Smith’s name on it.
The remains were sent off to a Texas Department of Public Safety forensics lab, where a DNA analysis was conducted. Newman said in a previous East Texas News story that they obtained DNA samples from several of Smith’s relatives in the hopes that they would speed up the identification process.
Back in December of 2017, Newman said that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for more than two years.
“We drained a lake, and we search wells and septic tanks all over the county,” Newman said in the previous story. “This is the first break in the case that we’ve gotten so far.”
In a previous interview, Newman said the JSCO received a phone call from a man in the evening of Dec. 5, and the caller said he found human remains when he was looking for a place to move his deer stand.
Newman said deputies went to County Road 350 in the Erin community and secured the scene. They came back after daylight Wednesday and recovered the remains with the assistance of the Texas Rangers.
