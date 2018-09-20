23-year-old man arrested in stabbing death of DC jogger

WASHINGTON (RNN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the fatal stabbing of a woman Tuesday night, according to a family spokesman.
The incident occurred around 7:56 p.m. in the Logan Circle area, just a few miles from the White House.
Katrina Martinez, 35, stumbled into a Chinese restaurant with multiple stab wounds to her neck, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department.
Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Anthony Crawford.
"They tried to provide medical assistance to her. Unfortunately, she was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Police Chief Peter Newsham on Wednesday. “It is more likely a random act than anything else, but we’re going to look at all possibilities.”
Surveillance video captured Martinez jogging through the neighborhood before she was attacked.
Camera footage also captured the image of the man believed to be Martinez’s attacker.
Martinez was a Georgetown University graduate and worked at software and media company FiscalNote.
She had recently been engaged.
"We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy,” her family said in a statement. “Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional. Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiance, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week.”
Members of the District Running Collective dedicated a training session to Martinez on Wednesday.
