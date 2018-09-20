Red Zone 2018: Week 4 Schedule

Red Zone 2018: Week 4 Schedule
GF Default - Red Zone Band of the Week: Week 1, Nacogdoches Dragons
By Caleb Beames | September 20, 2018 at 12:26 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:58 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Want to know where your team is playing this week? Find the Week 3 schedule below.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

***Thursday Games***

Harleton vs Union Grove at Union Grove

Mount Pleasant vs Paris at Paris

Sulphur Springs vs Royse City at Royse City

Canton vs Mabank at Mabank

Malakoff vs Grandview at Grandview

Overton vs Como-Pickton at Como-Pickton

Grace vs Wills Point at Wills Point

Big Sandy vs Mineola at Mineola

***Friday Games***

Class 6A

Longview vs Ruston (Louisiana), 7 p.m., at Ruston

Poteet vs Tyler Lee at Rose Stadium

Class 5A

John Tyler vs Trinity (Euless), 6 p.m., at Pennington Field

Class 4A

Athens vs Ferris at Ferris

Carthage vs Gilmer at Gilmer

Henderson vs Center at Center

Kilgore vs Texas High at Tiger Stadium

Fairfield vs Palestine at Palestine

Chapel Hill vs Bullard at Bullard

Van vs Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh

Spring Hill vs Rusk at Rusk

West vs Brownsboro at Brownsboro

Livingston vs Jasper at Jasper

Huntington vs Hampshire-Fannett at Hampshire-Fannett

Class 3A

Diboll vs Liberty at Liberty

Westwood vs Vista Ridge at Gupton Stadium

New Waverly vs Trinity at Trinity

Corrigan_Camden vs Joaquin at Joaquin

Tomball Christian Home School vs Crockett at Crockett

Beckville vs Hemphill at Hemphill

Sabine vs Elkhart at Elkhart

Hughes Srpings vs Tatum at Tatum

Rains vs White Oak at White Oak

Mt Vernon vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro

Gladewater vs Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove

Elysian Fields vs Ore City at Ore City

New Diana vs Queen City at Queen City

DeKalb vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield

Class 2A

Burkeville vs Mt. Enterprise at Mt. Enterprise

KIPP Houston vs Colmesneil at Colmesneil

Grapeland vs Normangee at Normangee

Lovelady vs Leon at Leon

Garrison vs Alto at Alto

Hull-Daisetta vs Cushing at Cushing

San Augustine vs Tenaha at Tenaha

Kerens vs Groveton at Groveton

First Baptist Dallas vs Shelbyville, 7 p.m., at Shelbyville

Linden Kildare vs Hawkins at Hawkins

Class 1A

Tyler HEAT vs Apple Springs, 7 p.m., at Apple Springs

Chester vs Community Christian (Orange), 6:30 p.m., at Community Christian

Trinidad vs Fruitvale at Fruitvale

Union Hill vs Aquilla at Aquilla

Leverett’s Chapel vs Trinity School of Texas (Longview) at Trinity School of Texas

TAPPS

TK Gorman vs Redwater

Trinity Christian vs Brook Hill

***Saturday Game***

All Saints vs Cristo Rey Jesuit, 2 p.m., at Cristo Rey Jesuit

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.