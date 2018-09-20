Red Zone 2018: Week 4 Schedule

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Want to know where your team is playing this week? Find the Week 3 schedule below.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
***Thursday Games***
Harleton vs Union Grove at Union Grove
Mount Pleasant vs Paris at Paris
Sulphur Springs vs Royse City at Royse City
Canton vs Mabank at Mabank
Malakoff vs Grandview at Grandview
Overton vs Como-Pickton at Como-Pickton
Grace vs Wills Point at Wills Point
Big Sandy vs Mineola at Mineola
***Friday Games***
Class 6A
Longview vs Ruston (Louisiana), 7 p.m., at Ruston
Poteet vs Tyler Lee at Rose Stadium
Class 5A
John Tyler vs Trinity (Euless), 6 p.m., at Pennington Field
Class 4A
Athens vs Ferris at Ferris
Carthage vs Gilmer at Gilmer
Henderson vs Center at Center
Kilgore vs Texas High at Tiger Stadium
Fairfield vs Palestine at Palestine
Chapel Hill vs Bullard at Bullard
Van vs Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh
Spring Hill vs Rusk at Rusk
West vs Brownsboro at Brownsboro
Livingston vs Jasper at Jasper
Huntington vs Hampshire-Fannett at Hampshire-Fannett
Class 3A
Diboll vs Liberty at Liberty
Westwood vs Vista Ridge at Gupton Stadium
New Waverly vs Trinity at Trinity
Corrigan_Camden vs Joaquin at Joaquin
Tomball Christian Home School vs Crockett at Crockett
Beckville vs Hemphill at Hemphill
Sabine vs Elkhart at Elkhart
Hughes Srpings vs Tatum at Tatum
Rains vs White Oak at White Oak
Mt Vernon vs Winnsboro at Winnsboro
Gladewater vs Pleasant Grove at Pleasant Grove
Elysian Fields vs Ore City at Ore City
New Diana vs Queen City at Queen City
DeKalb vs Daingerfield at Daingerfield
Class 2A
Burkeville vs Mt. Enterprise at Mt. Enterprise
KIPP Houston vs Colmesneil at Colmesneil
Grapeland vs Normangee at Normangee
Lovelady vs Leon at Leon
Garrison vs Alto at Alto
Hull-Daisetta vs Cushing at Cushing
San Augustine vs Tenaha at Tenaha
Kerens vs Groveton at Groveton
First Baptist Dallas vs Shelbyville, 7 p.m., at Shelbyville
Linden Kildare vs Hawkins at Hawkins
Class 1A
Tyler HEAT vs Apple Springs, 7 p.m., at Apple Springs
Chester vs Community Christian (Orange), 6:30 p.m., at Community Christian
Trinidad vs Fruitvale at Fruitvale
Union Hill vs Aquilla at Aquilla
Leverett’s Chapel vs Trinity School of Texas (Longview) at Trinity School of Texas
TAPPS
TK Gorman vs Redwater
Trinity Christian vs Brook Hill
***Saturday Game***
All Saints vs Cristo Rey Jesuit, 2 p.m., at Cristo Rey Jesuit
