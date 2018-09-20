Wet Weather on the Way to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have seen a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop across parts of the Piney Woods this afternoon. The radar will quiet down this evening once we get past sunset, giving way to partly cloudy skies and very muggy conditions overnight.
As we transition toward Friday and this upcoming weekend, a surge of deeper moisture is set to move in off the Gulf of Mexico and combine with an approaching cold front to really enhance our rain chances. This cold front will stall nearby, which means we will not see any humidity relief take place. However, with the high-end rain chances and added cloud cover coming into play this weekend and next week, it will not be as hot, with daytime highs going from the middle 90′s to the middle-to-upper 80′s.
Rain will remain likely through at least the middle part of next week as well, which means you will want to keep the rain gear handy since you will more than likely need it on more than one occasion.
This wet and unsettled weather pattern means your backyard rain gauges will be filling up with that rain water as two-to-four inches of rainfall are possible between now and this time next week throughout all of Deep East Texas.
