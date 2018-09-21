AC Soccer wants win over ranked TJC Friday night

AC’s men (2-6) can’t seem to get a break – unless it’s a body part. Head coach Freddy Drago has been forced to shuffle his lineup on a game-by-game basis after a rash of injuries – several of them season-ending – have ravaged his roster. Despite all the uncertainty, the Roadrunners have played tough, losing four matches by a single goal each. That includes the Aug. 31 match in Tyler, when the Roadrunners very nearly pulled off the biggest upset in program history only to fall short in a 1-0 loss.