Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Chances for rain will be increasing through the day with likely scattered showers and thundershowers by late afternoon. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 80s today. As a slow-moving cold front moves into East Texas tomorrow morning, more scattered showers are expected off and on throughout the day and into the day Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures this weekend will stay in the lower to mid 80s. The chance for scattered showers will continue into next week, especially for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will begin to warm into the upper 80s by the middle of next week with the possibility of another cold front by the end of the week.