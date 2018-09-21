Angelina College to close Crockett location

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Angelina College will be closing down their Crockett location.
According to Nancy Reynolds, the communications manager for Angelina College, the Angelina College Career and Technical Center in Crockett will close at the end of the 2018 fall semester.
Reynolds said the building will be closed because the center is not “self-sustaining.”
Despite the building’s closure, it is reported the college will continue to serve their students in the Crockett area. According to Reynolds, the college will teach classes at the high school and will provide online courses.
