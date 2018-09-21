Daycare worker stabs 3 infants, 2 adults in New York, police say

NEW YORK (RNN) - A woman working at home daycare attacked multiple people with a knife Friday, including three infants, police said.
The three babies, all girls, were taken to a nearby hospital in Queens. Reuters said two adults were also stabbed, the father of one of the kids and a female coworker.
The 3-day-old baby and 1-month-old baby both have injuries to their stomachs, and the 20-day-old baby has cuts to her chin, ear and lip, WABC reported.
According to reports, the female victim started to scream as she was stabbed in the torso, and the male victim ran in to help and was stabbed in the leg. Both are in critical but stable condition as well.
Police said the 52-year-old suspect cut her own wrists and was found unconscious in the building’s basement; she is in stable condition and in custody.
Police said nine total children were in the house at the time. The others were removed from the daycare, and they were not physically hurt. The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. ET.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.