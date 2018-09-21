U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke square off in debate

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke square off in debate
Texas U.S. Senate candidates Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) will be at Southern Methodist University on Friday night for a debate.
By Gary Bass | September 21, 2018 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:10 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - East Texas Now will be live streaming tonight’s debate between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Houston, and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso.

The two leading candidates in the upcoming U.S. Senate race will take part in a 60-minute debate that will air on KXAS-TV (NBC) and KXTX (Telemundo). The stations will be making a feed available free of charge to Texas radio and TV stations with certain market restrictions.

The debate is set to start at 6 p.m. It will be held at Southern Methodist University.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke take part in a televised debate. (Source: KLTV Staff)
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke take part in a televised debate. (Source: KLTV Staff) (KLTV Staff)

Looking for a watch party where you can watch the debate with fellow fans of the political process? A Democratic watch party will be held at the WorkHub at 7922 S. Broadway, starting at 5 p.m. tonight. The Republican watch party will be held at Coyote Sam’s Bar and Grille at 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway Road. That watch party will also start at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.