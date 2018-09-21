U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke square off in debate

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - East Texas Now will be live streaming tonight’s debate between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Houston, and U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso.
The two leading candidates in the upcoming U.S. Senate race will take part in a 60-minute debate that will air on KXAS-TV (NBC) and KXTX (Telemundo). The stations will be making a feed available free of charge to Texas radio and TV stations with certain market restrictions.
The debate is set to start at 6 p.m. It will be held at Southern Methodist University.
Looking for a watch party where you can watch the debate with fellow fans of the political process? A Democratic watch party will be held at the WorkHub at 7922 S. Broadway, starting at 5 p.m. tonight. The Republican watch party will be held at Coyote Sam’s Bar and Grille at 5424 Old Jacksonville Highway Road. That watch party will also start at 5:30 p.m.
