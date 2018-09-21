Lovelady, Grapeland schedules affected by loss of Sabine Pass football

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - On Wednesday, The Sabine Pass Independent School District made the decision to drop football for the remainder of the year, thus altering the schedules for several East Texas teams.
The Sharks were part of District 12-2A-II. The district is also home to Grapeland, Lovelady and Colmesniel. Grapeland Athletic Director Wayne Mahaffey said that the district teams will now play five games in district play instead of six.
Grapeland will lose a road trip with the decision being made. Lovelady will lose a home game. Sabine Pass was scheduled to be the Lions senior night opponent.
According to reports from Beaumont area media outlets, the school made the decision after the team suffered numerous injuries and had a limited number of players. In a week 3 loss, the team only had 12 players.
