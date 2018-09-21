Lufkin boys, Hudson girls bring home gold at Hudson XC Invitational

HUDSON, TX (KTRE) - The 2018 Hudson Cross Country Invitational had plenty of excitement with area teams having a strong showing.
On the girls Varsity side, Hudson won the overall team competition with 26 points. Central came in second with 82 points and Huntington rounded out the top three with 117 points.
On the Boys side, Lufkin won with 38 points. The Roughriders from Center came in second with 54 points and Hudson brought home third with 70 points.
In the individual competition Adan Hernandez from Lufkin brought home gold with a time of 16:48. On the girls side Hadley Watts came in first with a time of 12:16. She was followed closely by Hudson’s Kayleigh Wagnon with a time of 12:24.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.