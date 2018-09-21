TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares how to make a tender beef roast in your Dutch oven.
Mediterranean beef roast by the Texas Beef Council
Ingredients
· 1 beef shoulder roast, boneless (2-1/2 to 3 pounds)
· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
· 2 tablespoons olive oil
· 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
· 2 small onions, halved, sliced
· 4 medium shallots, sliced
· 1/4 cup chopped pitted dates
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Preparation
1. Heat oven to 325°F. Lightly coat beef pot roast with flour. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Brown pot roast; remove.
2. Add 1-1/2 cups water and vinegar to Dutch oven; cook and stir until brown bits attached to pan are dissolved. Return pot roast. Add onions, shallots, dates, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Cover tightly and cook in 325°F oven 2-1/4 to 3-1/4 hours or until pot roast is fork-tender. Remove pot roast; keep warm.
3. Cook liquid and vegetables over medium-high heat to desired consistency. Carve pot roast. Serve with sauce.
