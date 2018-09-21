Mediterranean beef roast by the Texas Beef Council

September 21, 2018
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares how to make a tender beef roast in your Dutch oven.

Ingredients

· 1 beef shoulder roast, boneless (2-1/2 to 3 pounds)

· 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

· 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

· 2 small onions, halved, sliced

· 4 medium shallots, sliced

· 1/4 cup chopped pitted dates

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Preparation

1. Heat oven to 325°F. Lightly coat beef pot roast with flour. Heat oil in Dutch oven over medium heat until hot. Brown pot roast; remove.

2. Add 1-1/2 cups water and vinegar to Dutch oven; cook and stir until brown bits attached to pan are dissolved. Return pot roast. Add onions, shallots, dates, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Cover tightly and cook in 325°F oven 2-1/4 to 3-1/4 hours or until pot roast is fork-tender. Remove pot roast; keep warm.

3. Cook liquid and vegetables over medium-high heat to desired consistency. Carve pot roast. Serve with sauce.

[ Beef Loving Texans website ]

