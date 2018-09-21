Mushrooms, fertilizer, fire ants, lime and stopping spring weeds

Keeping with an old marketing campaign against fire ants: Tackle them in the Fall. I hope you caught the football analogy, because it works. When football season is upon us, you can “tackle” them with a broadcasted fire ant bait that they will take to their mounds as a food store for the winter. Then while winter wears on, they will feed upon it thus greatly reducing their numbers. According to some studies, if properly applied in the fall, you’ll see 90 to 95% reduction in fire ant mounds come spring. Just be sure to treat as large an area as possible.