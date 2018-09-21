Nacogdoches ISD teacher bridges gap between deaf and hearing students.

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - It’s a challenge for some educators to include special populations, like the deaf and hard of hearing, into the general school population.
The state’s Outstanding Teacher of the Deaf, Nacogdoches ISD teacher Ami Cecil, makes it easier.
Cecil can be found in the classroom, but she is just as likely to be on the basketball court teaching a coach sign language.
"Change that face. Like I mean it. Focus," demonstrates Cecil in sign language to McMichael Middle School Athletic Director Coach Willie Willis. "It's all about your facial expression," instructs Cecil to the coach when he wants to send a stern message.
When not helping coaches, Cecil is on the sidelines encouraging a deaf student.
Cecil's little extra efforts were noticed by her peers. Their nomination led to the fifth year teacher becoming the state's outstanding teacher by the Texas Association of Parents and Educators for the Deaf.
"When I found out, I had a student in the room, an 8th grade boy and he wheeled over to me," recalled Cecil. "He goes, 'Are you okay?' cause I started to kinda tear up and I went, 'I won an award'. And he went, 'And you're crying about it?'. You know, middle schoolers," said Cecil about the age that just doesn't get it.
It's just one age group Cecil teaches as part of the Nacogdoches Regional Day School for the Deaf. It serves 23 districts and one charter school. That's about 40-60 students. Lessons and tutoring are a big part of her job, but the extra step is developing a student's confidence.
"Walking a kid to a UIL one act play try out because they're nervous and I go, 'You can do this,' and I walk in and sit for a little bit, make sure they're feeling okay and I leave," said Cecil.
Ami Cecil guides students such as Nancy Delatorin. The 13 year old accepts matter of factly that she’s been deaf since birth due to a hereditary trait.
“We went to a doctor. We took a lot of tests. And then we found out I was deaf,” said Delatorin, clearly said with no hesitation.
The eighth grader communicates with others quite well.
“I speak English, Spanish, French, and sign language. It’s like amazing.”
No one can disagree.
“My students are in everything that every other student is. I have students in band, choir, basketball, one act plays,” Cecil proudly shared. “My students are in Pre-AP classes. They can do everything everybody else can.”
The achievement is a student’s hard work. It’s their advocate who helps make it possible.
McMichael Middle School's science coordinator, Charles Zemanek is one peer who nominated Cecil for the award.
"You talk about the deaf community and the deaf world and it's so isolated from the hearing world and the goal is always to bridge those two communities. And I think Ms. Cecil has done a great job not only bridging it, but making it to where we have one identity as a campus," shared Zemanek. "There is no deaf hard of hearing kids. We're all just McMichael students."
A winning accomplishment for faculty, students and Ami Cecil.
"Focus. Let's go," said Coach Willie Willis in sign language. Cecil smiled widely about the achievement.
Cecil’s award is not the first time NISD Deaf Education staff has been honored. There has been a former Teacher of the Year and a Supervisor of the Year. In addition, six students have become association scholarship winners during the last eight years.
