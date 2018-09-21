Tropical Downpours Likely This Weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Deep, tropical moisture moving in from both the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean will combine with an approaching cold front to really enhance our rain chances this weekend. This cold front will stall nearby, which means we will not see any humidity relief take place. However, with the high-end rain chances and added cloud cover coming into play this weekend and next week, it will not be as hot, with daytime highs going from the middle 90′s to the middle-to-upper 80′s.