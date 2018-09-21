Veterans group donates Korean War Marker for Nacogdoches library for POW/MIA Day

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - In honor of National POW/MIA Day, the Vietnam Veterans of America at Large held a ceremony at the Nacogdoches Public Library Friday to remember all of those who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and did not come home.
As part of the ceremony, a marker was dedicated. Hyuggil Kim, a representative from the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, was on hand to present recognition medals and Korean flags to the Korean War veterans in attendance or the family members of those who could not attend the ceremony.
“They sacrificed so much for Korea in their young ages,” Kim said. “So, I feel it’s my duty to come here and Say some words and thank them for their service and sacrifice.”
The marker will have a permanent place in front of the Nacogdoches Public Library.
Debra Christian said of her late father, a Korean War veteran, “It would mean a lot to him as a combat skillet to see his daughter here representing him. He would be smiling down from heaven.”
“Any time we recognize our veterans, it’s meaningful,” said Bob Perry, a former U.S. Army corporal.
