Get Set to Get Wet

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - You will want to keep the rain gear handy and close by as deep, tropical moisture moving in from both the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean will combine with an approaching cold front to really enhance our rain chances this weekend.
This cold front will stall nearby, which means we will not see any humidity relief take place. However, with the high-end rain chances and added cloud cover coming into play this weekend and next week, it will not be as hot, with daytime highs going from the middle 90′s to the middle-to-upper 80′s.
Rain will remain likely through at least the middle part of next week as well, which will lead to two-to-four inches of rainfall from now through the end of next week, keeping things very wet and soggy in the Piney Woods.
The cold front that looked like it would move through our region next Wednesday looks less promising. Another cold front could impact our area by next Friday.
