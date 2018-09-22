Onalaska ISD superintendent resigns after inappropriate racial comments about NFL quarterback

ONALASKA, TX (KTRE) - Onalaska ISD superintendent Lynn Redden has resigned following inappropriate comments made on Facebook.
According to the Onalaska ISD website, OISD Board Trustees accepted Redden’s voluntary resignation on Saturday.
In his resignation letter posted on the Onalaska ISD website, Redden apologized to staff, students, the board of trustees, and to Deshaun Watson, Quarterback of the Houston Texans.
According to the Associated Press, Redden commented on an online news article, “You can’t count on a black quarterback,” referring to Deshaun Watson holding onto the football as time expired during the final play of last Sunday’s football game.
In his apology to Watson, Redden wrote, “I’d like to apologize directly to Deshaun Watson. I recognize that given the opportunity to respond by criticizing or belittling me, he chose peace and positivity instead. In spite of the terrible position I put him in, he showed himself to be the kind of role model I’d be proud for any of my students to follow.”
