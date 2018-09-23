Daytime Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Showers are moving northward and wet weather is expected to stick around throughout the day. A few thunderstorms could be embedded within the rain, but it will be mostly moderate rainfall. Flash Flood Watches are issued for many northern counties in East Texas until 7 PM tonight. Highs will make it near 80 degrees.
Rain coverage will decrease for the week ahead, but there will be a chance for rain for the next seven days. Highs will be affected by the rain and cloudy conditions. The peak temperatures for the upcoming week will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.