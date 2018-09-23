JACKS PICK UP WIN #1

“Last week we had a bunch of guys trying to do everyone’s job," Interim Head Coach Jeff Byrd said. "When you play good team defense, everyone is in charge of one thing. There were times we had guys jumping out of gaps last week, and we did that less. We tackled better, we obviously worked on tackling this week. It’s a team game, everything we have to go through to grow, it’s all about us, not about you. When we get guys that understand that we play better team offense and team defense, that’s what were trying to work on.”